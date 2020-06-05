City of Columbus looking into OSU grad’s death after she was reportedly sprayed with tear gas at a protest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is looking into social media reports saying a young woman died after being sprayed with tear gas during a protest in Columbus.

The woman has been identified on Instagram as 22-year-old Sarah Grossman, a recent Ohio State graduate.

The City of Columbus said on Twitter the Columbus Fire Department does not have a record of an EMT transport to any Columbus-area hospitals.

The City of Columbus replied to their original tweet, adding that the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is handling her autopsy and the City will look into any possible Columbus connection.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is handling her autopsy. We will continue to look into any possible Columbus connection. — City of Columbus (@ColumbusGov) June 3, 2020

The Montgomery County coroner confirmed they are conducting an autopsy on Grossman. They confirm she died on May 30, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. The results from the autopsy are expected to take approximately eight weeks.

In a post on Instagram, Jessa Grossman, who identified herself as Sarah’s sister, posted the following:

NBC4 reached out to Jessa Grossman and made additional attempts to contact Sarah’s family, but have not heard back.

Sarah Grossman worked at Stauf’s Coffee Roasters, according to a post by the Columbus-based company.

NBC4 asked the City of Columbus for more information Thursday morning, and have not heard back.