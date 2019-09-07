Cincinnati police probe graffiti about high school’s mascot

An effort to change the nickname considered offensive to many Native Americans failed last year

CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities are trying to identify who spray-painted messages at a suburban Cincinnati high school protesting the school’s “Redskins” nickname.

The messages earlier this week at Anderson High School included the word racists and the messages “Change the name!” and said the school was more like “whiteskins.” Students at the school are predominantly white.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a surveillance video shows the vandal wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a mask covering the lower half of the person’s face. The vandal carried a black-and-brown backpack.

An effort to change the nickname considered offensive to many Native Americans failed last year.

Forest Hills school Superintendent Scott Prebles said the graffiti was “deeply disturbing and does not reflect the beliefs of our students nor staff.”

