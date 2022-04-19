GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Garfield Heights are looking for suspects in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl.

According to police, shots were fired in the area of Grand Division Ave. and E. 94th St. on March 3 around 1 a.m.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck in the head with a stray bullet while lying in bed.

Investigators have not said how many suspects they believe are involved in the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 or Garfield Heights police detectives at (216)475-5840.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police did not release any further details about the condition of the child.