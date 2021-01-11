Cavs center leaves server at Milwaukee diner $1,000 tip

The server said he never saw it coming and plans to put the money toward going back to school

(WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond left a sweet tip for a server at Sweet Diner in Milwaukee Friday afternoon.

Eddie Reader was his server that day and the recipient of the $1,000 tip. He said that is a lot of money at any time but during the pandemic, it’s huge.

“Especially for me since I haven’t gotten any stimulus money and I’m trying to go back to school. This is exactly what I personally needed!” Reader said via a Twitter message. ” I never saw that coming!”

Reader said Drummond’s teammates were nice and that the crew at Sweet Diner is no stranger to professional athletes. They regularly have players from the Milwaukee Bucks stop in for a meal.

“The guys and Andre were so humble and down to earth. It was cool just to hang out with them!” Reader said.

Reader added that they also took care of two other tables’ checks that day.

“Incredible guys and definitely a life changing moment for me!” Reader said.

