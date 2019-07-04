Canfield first-responders perform in Fourth of July parade with bagpipes and drums

If you want them at your next event, requests are welcome on their Facebook page.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police, fire and emergency medical service members came together on Thursday to play bagpipes and drums during the Fourth of July parade in Canfield.

It all started when Canfield firefighter Derek Sullivan and Ohio state trooper Steve Murphy met at the scene of an accident.

“He said, ‘Do I see you playing the bagpipes here and there?’ and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he plays bagpipes, so we exchanged information,” said Murphy.

The two were tired of lugging their pipes to Pittsburgh or Cleveland to play in a pipe band. Therefore, they started their own.

“I called Derek and said, ‘Do you want to start up up a police and fire-themed pine band?’ and he was all on board. We had a meeting and February 2018, Steel Valley Pipes and Drums was founded.”

The group performs for parades, festivals, fundraisers and birthday parties. Although experience is preferred, none is necessary.

“We have instructions that will come down and with social media and Skype, we can do lessons online, so the possibilities are endless for the band at this point,” Murphy said.

If you want them at your next event, requests are welcome on their Facebook page.

Steel Valley Pipes and Drums would like to thank Stephen Holter for all of his help in getting the band off the ground.