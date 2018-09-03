Canfield Fair attendance surpasses last year’s number

With 90-degree weather for much of the Canfield Fair, you would expect attendance to be down but that wasn’t the case.

On the last day of the fair, 47,238 people came out. That’s about a thousand fewer than last year’s final day, which was 57,054.

Still, Monday’s attendance pushed 2018’s overall attendance over the edge with 295,781. Last year, a total of 284,556 people went to the fair.

The biggest turnout was Sunday, with 74,000 people walking through the gates. Saturday was just as crowded, with 72,000 people.

“The heat has had an effect on attendance but we’re still up over 21,000 over last year’s five days and I think we’re going to end this fair being up over last year’s total attendance as it is,” said Timm Schreiber, with the Canfield Fair Committee.