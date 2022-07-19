CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Campbell has made some changes in order to honor veterans and service men and women who are currently serving in the military.

If you drive down 12th Street, you’ll see the blue banners hung on utility poles with photos of men and women who served the country.

“We saw what Struthers did and what Lowellville did, and we went out to look at how can we make our city, and have our veterans honored in the city of Campbell,” said Campbell Mayor Bryan Tedesco.

The campaign first began in March, and the city received over 70 banner applications. Mayor Tedesco says they have 40 more in the process to fill Youngstown-Poland Road and 6th Street. They are still accepting applications up until August 31.

The cost of a banner is $165, which covers the banner, bracket, and display for three years. Banners will be on display from May through November over the next two years.

Mayor Tedesco said all the banners feature men and women from Campbell.

Robert Stank is a gold member, meaning he gave his life when he fought in Vietnam. Tedesco said the banners send a message to the men and women who served.

“Telling them we appreciate being free,” Tedesco said.

Anyone interested in purchasing a banner can contact Campbell City Hall, or reach out to Roslyn Torella, campaign coordinator at 330-941-9708 or by email at CampbellBanners@gmail.com.