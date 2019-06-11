Calling hours, funeral for Austintown Fitch’s Coach Annarella happening this weekend

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Calling hours and a funeral service for Austintown Fitch’s Coach Phil Annarella will be held this weekend.

Calling hours will be on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Fitch High School auditorium.

His funeral will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Stevens Church in Niles:



St Stephen Church

129 W Park Ave

Niles, Ohio 44446



The 70-year-old passed away at his home on Saturday.

Annarella began his career over four decades ago in 1976 at East Liverpool. Along the way, he had stops at Warren Harding, Niles, Hickory and most recently at Austintown Fitch.