Calling hours, funeral for Austintown Fitch’s Coach Annarella happening this weekend

by: WKBN Staff

Phill Annarella Passes Away

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Calling hours and a funeral service for Austintown Fitch’s Coach Phil Annarella will be held this weekend.

Calling hours will be on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Fitch High School auditorium.

His funeral will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Stevens Church in Niles:

St Stephen Church
129 W Park Ave 
Niles, Ohio 44446

The 70-year-old passed away at his home on Saturday.

Annarella began his career over four decades ago in 1976 at East Liverpool. Along the way, he had stops at Warren Harding, Niles, Hickory and most recently at Austintown Fitch.

