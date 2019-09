The latest on the bus crash near Bryce Canyon that killed 4, injured more than a dozen others

UPDATE (9/21/19) – Utah Highway Patrol and investigators are working to sort out exactly what happened to cause the driver of a tour bus to lose control and crash into a guardrail, killing four of his passengers and injuring more than a dozen more.

Going morning. Nothing new to report from our final update last night. However our Troopers will be sitting down with NTSB investigators today. We will post any updates here. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 21, 2019

ABC4’s Katie Karalis has been doing some investigating Saturday on the company who owns the tour bus as well as talked to a first responder who was on scene.

Her full report will be released Saturday night on ABC4 at 10 p.m.

What we know about the remaining patients at area hospitals:

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday there were still 13 people in the hospital. 11 of them are at Dixie Regional Hospital. Five of the patients are still critical, five are in serious condition and one has been discharged.

Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital still has two patients, both in serious condition

(ORIGINAL)

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Five people remain in critical condition after a bus crash that killed four Chinese tourists and injured dozens more near Bryce Canyon National Park.

Several agencies responded to the crash on Highway 12 in Garfield County late Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol said a tour bus with 30 passengers plus the driver was eastbound on SR-12 heading towards Bryce Canyon. The bus drifted off the road to the right. The driver overcorrected to the left and the bus rolled one time.

The bus landed on a guardrail during the roll and then came to rest on its wheels blocking the westbound lane.

SR-12 was closed for nearly eight hours while Utah Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said Friday evening that the bus originated in Southern California, and the tourists on board were natives of mainland China.

#SR12BusCrash 9PM Update for @Intermountain: #GarfieldMemorialHospital

19 received

11 transferred

1 admitted

7 discharged#SevierValleyHospital

3 received

3 discharged#DixieRegionalMedicalCenter

12 received

12 admitted#UtahValleyHospital

2 received

2 admitted — Intermountain (@Intermountain) September 21, 2019

UHP

Garfield County Sheriff

Garfield County Sheriff

Garfield County Sheriff

Garfield County Sheriff

This photo released by the Utah Highway Patrol shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)

This photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office shows a tour bus that was carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Sheriff Danny Perkins/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

In this photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Sheriff Danny Perkins/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP)





















We are saddened to hear about the accident in Utah involving a bus carrying Chinese tourists. We are thankful to authorities in Utah for their assistance. The Embassy has initiated its emergency protocols, sent personnel to the area, and will assist the victims as needed. https://t.co/ad4oXrrHPd — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) September 20, 2019

The National Transportation Safety Board announced a 10-member team would be responding to the crash site on Saturday to begin a safety investigation.

This is developing story. We will continue to provide updates as details are released.

What others are clicking on: