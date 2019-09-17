Buckeyes focus on Miami RedHawks after B10 win against Indiana

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will now turn their attention back to a non-conference game after the blowout win against Indiana.

It was the most lopsided margin in the series since the Buckeyes’ 44-3 victory against the Hoosiers in 2006.

Quarterback Justin Fields finished 14 of 24 for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

Runningback J.K. Dobbins had 22 carries for 193 yards and one touchdown. Dobbins was named a Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference for his performance against the Hoosiers.

“We played well, but we didn’t play great. We played hard. We played tough, but we have so many things to clean up,” said Ohio State Coach Ryan Day during his weekly news conference.

When asked about his team’s potential, Day said his team has work to do.

“I think we can be great, but we’re nowhere near where we need to be. But we can be. We have the ability. We have the talent, and we have the leadership, but if we want to get to where we want to go, we got to take it one week at a time. ”

The Buckeyes take on Miami of Ohio at 3:30pm, Saturday, at Ohio Stadium.

Miami lost to their instate rival the Cincinnati Bearcats 35 to 13 last Saturday. The RedHawks are 1-2 for the season, but according to Day, he doesn’t expect to see a scared Miami team.

“They’ve been in tough environments before. They won’t be intimidated coming into the Shoe.”