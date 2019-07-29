Brookfield prepares for upcoming Summer Fest on the Green

There will be a rock wall, a craft and vendor show, and a cookie baking contest

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield United Methodist Church will be hosting Summer Fest on the Green 2019 on Aug. 10 and 11.

Over 25 activites are scheduled throughout the weekend. There will be a rock wall, a craft and vendor show and a cookie baking contest. There will be a Car Cruise and a Pet Parade Sunday afternoon.

Sunday church services are scheduled for 9:45 a.m. The event will end Sunday evening when the Chinese Auction drawing concludes.

