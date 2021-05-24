Body found under bridge in Ashtabula County investigated as homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)–  The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, Sheriff William Niemi confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team.

A female’s body was found under a bridge off of Plank Road in Windsor Township Monday at about 6 p.m., the sheriff said.

“The investigation is just beginning so we do not have a lot of details at this point,” Niemi said.

The sheriff and several deputies were on scene, and are searching for a suspect.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com