BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman is partnering with Purple Cat for their first-ever art show and sale.

It runs until the end of the month and The Y is hosting an opening reception this Sunday where the Purple Cat Band will play and the artists will attend.

There are more than 50 paintings created by adults with disabilities.

Davis Family YMCA arts and humanities coordinator Suzanne Gray says it’s a great way to brighten the community with art.

“Anybody can create art. I believe that Purple Cat is really emblematic of that — anybody with any abilities at all,” she said.

All the proceeds from the art sale will benefit the Purple Cat’s programs.

For more information about the art show, contact the Davis Family YMCA.