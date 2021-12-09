BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a woman Wednesday after they say she attempted to steal several items while on Walmart’s electric shopping cart.

Police were called to the Walmart on Doral Drive after a store employee said she saw Meghan McElroy, 28, get on a cart with a basket and start driving into several things. The employee reported watching McElroy take a pair of shoes from a display and put them on.

The employee told police that the woman removed items from the displays and put them in her coat. After bypassing registers without paying for the merchandise, police say that the employee stopped her and escorted her to the Loss Prevention office.

Reports say that McElroy stole 10 items that totaled $139.

According to reports, McElroy is facing a theft charge. She also had an active warrant for drug charges out of Carroll County.

McElroy is in the Mahoning County Jail.