Tradition continues of YMCA’s annual Thanksgiving Day race in Boardman

The Davis Family YMCA held its 6th annual "What We're Thankful Four-Mile Race"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you were driving on Market Street in Boardman Thursday morning, you might have seen a large group of runners.

The Davis Family YMCA held its 6th annual “What We’re Thankful Four-Mile Race.”

Police blocked off roads for the more than 250 runners and walkers. They went through the township along Glenwood Avenue and finished up back at The Y.

We talked with one of the co-directors of the race, Mark Lipinsky, who was happy they could continue the tradition.

“Even with the pandemic, it gives runners an opportunity to come together safely but do what we like to do: come out, run and participate. So it’s really good to see the community come out and support today’s event,” he said.

The money raised will go toward The Y and their COVID relief fund.

They also accepted canned goods to donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank.