SUV crashes through Game On! building in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to the scene of a crash in Boardman around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An SUV crashed into the entryway of the Game On! building in the Mill Creek Place plaza along Lockwood Boulevard.

According to police, an elderly couple was traveling on Tippecanoe Road when they clipped a white SUV that was turning right onto Lockwood Boulevard.

The elderly couple’s SUV then crashed into the building. Both were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle said they were shaken up but not hurt. Their vehicle has back-end damage.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is working to figure out the cause of the crash.

