BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special meeting was held Wednesday evening at Boardman Park to recognize several police officers.

Eleven officers were honored for their response to different calls, including an armed robbery at Walgreens and some medical responses.

Officer Raymond Hillard was sworn in during the meeting.

Sergeant David Sheely was promoted.

