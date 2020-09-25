Special employee at Wedgewood Pizza celebrates folding over 2.5 million pizza boxes

Brian Allsopp has been working at Wedgewood Pizza since it opened 25 years ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve ever eaten a pizza from Wedgewood Pizza on South Avenue, the box it came in was most likely folded by a special, long-time employee, Brian Allsopp. On Friday, Brian celebrated a huge milestone.

Brian has been working at Wedgewood Pizza since it opened 25 years ago. He’s in charge of folding the pizza boxes.

“He’s a machine back there. He just produces boxes and he just keeps going,” said Wedgewood owner Anthony Pellegrini.

On Friday, family, friends and co-workers celebrated Brian’s impressive milestone — folding over 2,535,000 pizza boxes and counting.

Pellegrini says Brian has folded almost every single box they’ve put a pizza in for the past 25 years.

They gave him a special plaque to showcase his hard work.

“It just shows that people with disabilities can contribute and if given the time and training they can be productive,” said Matthew Allsopp, Brian’s brother.

“Businesses should really take advantage of that and employ some of these individuals because it’s a great program and Brian is a prime example of that,” Pellegrini said.

Brian says he’s not stopping anytime soon, ready to take on the next 25 years at Wedgewood Pizza.

