Spaghetti dinner helps Boardman police officer with medical bills

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) –– The Boardman community is coming together to help one of their brothers in blue.

Lt. John Allsopp was recently diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.

The Boardman Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #43 is hosting a spaghetti dinner and Chinese auction this Sunday to help him and his family.

“So along with the baskets we have received, the gifts we’ve received, the money he is going to receive, the abundance of support –– I think the most heartwarming thing that we have found is people reaching out from all over the tri-county area,” said Patrolman Michael Calautti.

Calutti says the Calautti family appreciates all the community’s support during this difficult time.

The benefit is this Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. at Drake’s Landing and Banquet Center. The address is 2117 Western Reserve Road in Canfield.