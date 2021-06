BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lane restrictions will be in place next week as crews work to resurface a portion of U.S. Route 224.

Beginning Monday evening, June 21, U.S. 224 between The Shops at Boardman Park and I-680 will have nightly lane restrictions. These restrictions will occur between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

The project should be complete by late July 2021.