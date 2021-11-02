Report: Someone tried to cut off catalytic converter while owner was working at Boardman store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating after a man said that someone tried to cut the catalytic converter off of his son’s SUV while he was at work.

According to a police report, the 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee was parked in Marc’s parking lot on Oct. 29 from about 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and it was during that time that the attempt took place.

The man said when his son attempted to drive home, the exhaust was making noise and that the check engine light came on.

Further investigation revealed that someone has completely cut through the pipe near the catalytic converter.

The man said his son was parked in an area of the lot that is not covered by surveillance cameras, according to the police report.