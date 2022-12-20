BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after police said she stabbed a man in Boardman.

Cara Grider, 22, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

Boardman officers were called to the Hotel Elite on the 7000 block of South Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a man in the lobby who was bleeding.

Police say the man was bleeding heavily from his hand and was being treated by medical personnel.

The victim told police that Grider stabbed him inside one of the hotel rooms, the police report stated. The man also said that Grider hit him in the head with a wine bottle. The man was taken to Mery Health Youngstown for treatment.

When police arrived at the hotel room, they said that Grider immediately got on her knees before she walked out of the room and was handcuffed.

Officers said Grider told them that the victim thought he was a demon and threatened to kill her and that he attacked her several times and said he was going to kill her doctor, so she “sacked him over his head” with a wine bottle and stabbed his hand with the broken glass, according to the police report.

Grider was arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday when bond was set at $25,000. She was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim. A pretrial is set for Dec. 27.