Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was killed late Thursday night after a car hit her on Route 224 in Boardman.

The car was traveling east on Route 224 as the woman was carrying groceries and crossing the road near Amhearst Avenue when it hit her, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 9 p.m.

Highway Patrol closed a section of the road from Market Street to Glenwood Avenue while the fire department cleared her bags.

No charges have been filed as of now.

Officials are still investigating the accident.