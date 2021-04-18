Officers respond to multiple shots fired inside Boardman home

Six juveniles were detained by police on scene

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police officers were called to investigate multiple shots heard fired from a residence on Shadyside Drive.

It happened Saturday shortly before 9 p.m.

Neighbors told officers when they arrived that they heard shots from a house across the street and saw several people run from the side of the house into the house.

Police officers were able to assemble a perimeter surrounding the house.

There were juveniles inside the house that cooperated with police and came out.

Six of them were detained at the scene. Only one of them was reportedly taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center after records revealed an open warrant. The rest were released into their parents’ custody.

When officers were safe to go inside and investigate, they found three bullet holes in a bedroom located upstairs.

Police also found shell casings throughout the residence from “two different types of weapons,” according to the Boardman chief of police.

They were unable to locate either of the weapons.

No one was injured by the reported gunfire. Police are continuing to investigate.