BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was hurt after a fire broke out next to some apartment complexes in Boardman on Monday.

The fire is believed to have started in the back of a garage near a few trash cans. The exact cause of the fire is still unclear.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. for the 1300 block of Red Tail Hawk Drive.

There was no damage to the cars that were inside the garage.

