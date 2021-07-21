Nicolinni’s announces closure of one location

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nicolinni’s Ristorante announced they are closing their Boardman location on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the restaurant said on its Facebook page in January that they would no longer offer dinner hours.

Owners Patrick and Stephanie Lavanty posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that the location closed on Wednesday and thanked their community, staff and supporters for 14 years of support.

The post said their Austintown location remains open for carryout only and will resume indoor dining shortly.