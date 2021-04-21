New nursing home opening soon in Boardman with multiple positions available

There's opportunity for nurses, housekeepers, cooks, servers and even activity assistants

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive by St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, you’ll notice a huge building being built across the street.

There’s some final work being done at Briarfield Place. Construction started in July on this $12 million project. It’s expecting to accept the first admission on May 3.

It’s a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, so someone will go there for a short stay after surgery or a fall.

“Come here to rehab and get strong enough to go back home to the assisted living community they lived in prior to here,” said Amanda Rivera, human resources director for Briarfield Corporate.

Briarfield Place has the therapy and other services to help people return to health.

Most of the stays will be two to four weeks and during that time, they can stay in one of the 58 units.

“Not only does it allow a better healing environment, but it allows for a private healing environment with private rooms,” said Nicole Jablonski, main administrator.

It’s at the perfect location for doctors to visit and also patients’ families.

“For families to be able to come visit their loved ones after work, be able to run and see mom real quick or dad real quick, is so convenient for them,” Jablonski said.

It’s the eighth location in the Briarfield system, and the team is being hired right now. There’s opportunity for nurses, housekeepers, cooks, servers and even activity assistants.

“There’s a lot of skill that we can teach in this setting. We want compassionate, kind and caring individuals that will love our residents just like their families do,” Rivera said.

Briarfield Place will have around 70 employees when it reaches capacity. The Boardman location is at 8400 Market Street and the number is 330-779-8400.

Check out Briarfield Place’s website and click on the Careers tab for more information.