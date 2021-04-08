New disc golf course opens up near Boardman junior high school

A group of Glenwood Junior High School teachers teamed up and won a $2,700 grant for the course

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new disc golf course has opened just in time for spring.

It’s all thanks to a group of Glenwood Junior High School teachers in Boardman.

They teamed up and won a $2,700 grant and then put that money toward the course.

A crew of teachers, administrators and maintenance staff spent a few days over spring break doing the “dirty work” of building the course.

It’s located near Boardman’s Glenwood Junior High School.

The nine-hole course will be used by students but also be open to the Boardman community.

It will be closed to the public during the school day when PE classes are using it and during cross country events.