It's a restaurant that's described as dealing in homestyle takeout and catering

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant plans to take over where an old restaurant once operated in Boardman.

The Boardman Township Zoning office reports that the old Pizza Hut building on South Avenue, near Western Reserve Road, will soon be called Steeltown Sunrise.

We don’t know yet when it plans to open.