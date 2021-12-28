BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant owner is facing several charges including domestic violence and unlawful restraint in connection to an altercation with a woman.

Officers were called about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Squirrel Hill Drive in Boardman on reports of a domestic situation.

When they arrived, they walked to a window of the home and found Michael Alberini, 54, sitting in a chair holding a rifle, according to the police report.

Officers ordered Alberini to drop the gun and come outside, but he went into another room where another officer, who was outside and looking through a window, saw him put something under a couch, the report stated.

Alberini then opened the garage door and came outside where he was arrested.

A woman at the house, who officers said was barricaded in a bedroom, told them that Alberini had threatened her and said that if she called anyone “there would be a standoff.”

The woman said that Alberini continued to threaten her and blocked her car in the driveway with his vehicle. She said that Alberini had been drinking heavily and told her that she wasn’t going to take a child in the home to a doctor’s appointment later that day.

Officers searched the home and found an unloaded rifle in the same room where an officer saw him enter and place something under the couch, the report stated.

Officers say Alberni told them he was cleaning the gun, but no cleaning products were found in the vicinity, according to the report.

Alberini was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of domestic violence with cause or belief of imminent physical harm by threat or force and unlawful restraint.

He is scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday morning.

Michael Alberni is the owner and operator of Michael Albernini’s Restaurant on Route 224 in Boardman.