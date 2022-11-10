BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber hosted its annual Good Evening Boardman event Thursday to discuss flooding solutions.

After September’s major flooding in Boardman, township government is working to secure more than $26 million in grants to fix the issue.

Township administrator Jason Loree said the township is already working on what it hopes will alleviate some of those flooding issues.

The first project — the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park at the old Market Street Elementary — is currently underway. It’s projected to be complete at the end of next year. The unique project will convert developed land back into a floodplain, something Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives were shocked to hear the first time the township pitched the idea.

“They said, ‘Well, we don’t have a process for that because no one typically comes to us building floodplains back,” said Loree.

Next is a project that would partner a state-of-the-art educational facility with water retention. The $750,000 comes from grant funding secured by Ohio Sen. Mike Rulli and State Rep. Al Cutrona.

“The big components will be the wet lab. These will be equipment to do water quality sampling, the testing, hydrology studies. We’re going to have weather stations real-time and tied in to the National Weather Service,” Loree said.

Another project would address flooding at Boardman Plaza. The township has completed the necessary studies and will be applying for a $10 million grant to pay for a way to hold back almost a million gallons of water.

Lastly, a $16.9 million project would build a specific storm water line for heavy flood neighborhoods. The project would also be paid for by a FEMA grant. Loree says he’ll be introducing legislation at the next trustees meeting to start the application process for these grants.