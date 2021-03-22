Golfers enjoy opening day of Mill Creek Park’s North Course

More than 100 golfers took advantage of opening day on Monday and played

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – We have a good week ahead of us weather-wise for an early start to the golf season.

Many golf courses are open across the Valley, including Mill Creek Park’s North Course.

The park said more than 100 golfers took advantage of opening day on Monday and played. Workers were excited to see people out and swinging their sticks.

“If they’ve enjoyed the card pass for walking and hiking and biking and bringing their pets out all winter and all fall, when we did close down. So to be able to bring your golf clubs out here now is certainly exciting for them,” said Brian Tolnar, director of PGA Golf and Recreation.

The tentative opening date for the South Course is exactly two weeks away.