Final steps underway in road widening project along South Avenue

South Avenue road paving in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A smooth ride is getting closer to being finished in Boardman.

South Avenue has been under construction for about two years. You’ve seen flaggers on the road, pipes being installed and bumped along waiting for it to be repaved, wondering if it would ever be done.

The project was to rebuild and widen the road. Now, one of the final steps is finally underway.

“I’m guessing they’ll probably be milling out there the next two or three days and the pavers will be starting. I know we’re getting some weather called for today, so that may push it back a couple days, but they’re staying on it until they’re done,” said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti.

Once completed and paved, the project will extend a turning lane to Lake Park and add new traffic signals.

