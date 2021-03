Ohio Edison crews were on scene to fix the problem

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are working to find out what exactly caused a power outage in Boardman Thursday evening.

Embers and smoke were seen coming from the wires on a pole near West Boulevard and Shields Road.

According to the First Energy Outage map, about 400 customers were impacted by the damage.

As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 26 people were without power in Boardman. Power is expected to be restored by midnight.