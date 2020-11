BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference Red Tier featured three of the top 6-seeds in the Ravenna District including the #1 seed-Harding. The Lady Raiders fell to Stow-Munroe Falls in the District Championship tilt (44-32).

Boardman SpartansCoach: Brett Green2019-20 Record: 5-18 (1-7, AAC Red)Returning Players: Seniors – Raegan Burkey, Maria Torres, Bailey Moore and Katie Stamp. Junior – Emma Mills. Sophomore – Gia Triveri…First-year head coach Brett Green takes over a team which did not have a single senior on the roster last year. This year, he’ll have four seniors – Raegan Burkey (9.5 ppg), Maria Torres (8.4 ppg), Katie Stamp (8.1 ppg) and Bailey Moore (2.8 ppg). Another senior - Kennedy Furano - didn't play last year but has been one of the hardest working girls this off-season. Junior Emma Mills returns after averaging 3.3 points. She’ll be joined by her classmate Paige Snyder – who comes over from East Palestine. Sophomore Gia Triveri scored 5.2 points per game last year. Isabella Martin, also a sophomore, worked extremely hard over the summer in the weight room as she’ll compete for minutes this year. Freshman Mackenzie Riccitelli is vying for time at the point guard position.