BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called out after a car crashed into a building in Boardman Thursday morning.

The crashed happened in the Deer Creek Plaza along Market Street around 9 a.m.

The vehicle crashed into the permanently closed Glow Fore It! miniature golf facility. According to a spokesperson for the company that owns the plaza, the space is used for storage.

There were no injuries in the crash.