Boardman’s Blue Wolf Tavern puts fair food favorites on its menu

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One restaurant in Boardman is getting into the fair spirit this weekend.

The Blue Wolf Tavern has added favorites such as fried cheese, chopped steak sandwiches and corn dogs to its menu through Labor Day.

Blue Wolf wanted to give its customers a taste of the fair season at the end of a summer where festivals and fairs have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Blue Wolf owner Joe Rzonsa said his staff came together and approached him with the idea to give their customers one last taste of summer.

“Throwing some ideas together, a couple of my managers came up with the idea and said, ‘Hey, if people can’t get their fair food fix this year, why don’t we try and do some stuff that we all enjoy anyway and see if we can generate some excitement?'” he said.

The fair food items will stay on the menu until Monday.

Rzonsa said Blue Wolf usually sees a noticeable slowdown during the Canfield Fair.

Blue Wolf has added to its menu during other holidays such as Cinco de Mayo, Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Day.

