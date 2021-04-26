Boardman teachers contract approved, includes pay raise and health care savings

The approval happened Monday at the board's regular meeting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Board of Education approved an amended contract with the teachers union.

The amended contract allows for a wage increase following a wage freeze last year as negotiations continued under the “uncertainty of the pandemic.”

The future pay raise comes with a new health insurance package that will save the district money, school officials said.

“The pay increases for the members of the Boardman Education Association were made possible through the willingness of BEA membership and all Boardman staff members to work with the Board on revisions to health care benefits,” said Boardman Treasurer Terry Armstrong. “It is also very important to note that the District will also realize savings through staff retirements and the District’s retire-rehire program heading into next year.”

The amended contract goes into effect July 1, 2021 and runs through June 2023.

It includes a 1.5% pay raise next school year and a 2% pay raise in the 2022-2023 school year.

The Boardman Education Association (BEA) ratified the amended agreement last week. Approximately 300 teachers comprise the BEA.

Officials said Boardman’s general fund expenses this school year are over $1 million less than anticipated for this year and $1.5 million less than fiscal year 2020.