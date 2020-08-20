Boardman Schools may allot certain amount of sporting event tickets to each student

It's not looking like there will be much of a student section

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Schools’ athletic director said they have had a plan in place for sports, knowing they may need to make changes in the future.

They will allow 1,080 people in the stands, and it’s not looking like there will be much of a student section.

Tickets will be for assigned seats, with less than 200 going to the visitors’ side.

“One of the things we’ve thrown around is maybe allotting four tickets for every senior and then three tickets for every junior, sophomore and freshman,” athletic director Marco Marinucci said.

The names of who is coming must also be written down and given to Marinucci by the students, just in case they need to contact trace.

This isn’t set in stone yet though, they have until September 4 — their first home game.

Marinucci says they do have concerns with less revenue, more manpower needed and not much time.

More stories from WKBN.com: