Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at Noon
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Boardman Schools hosting meal distribution Friday; none on Memorial Day

Boardman News

All children, regardless of income, from the ages of 1-18 are eligible for meals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bagged lunches at Boardman Schools, coronavirus

WKBN

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Local Schools is holding a meal distribution today (Friday, May 22) until 2 p.m.

The distribution is designed to last through the Memorial Day week as no distribution is planned on Memorial Day.

It started at 11 a.m. at Boardman High School. As of 11:30 a.m., there was still plenty of food left.

All children, regardless of income, from the ages of 1-18 are eligible for meals: five breakfasts and five lunches for the week. Children should be present.

Boardman meal distributions will be held every Monday in June. This will be a drive-thru type of pickup.  

Meals are being distributed from Doors 8 and 9 of the High School (The Glenwood Jr. High side of the building).

If you have any questions, call the Boardman Schools at 330-726-3404

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award