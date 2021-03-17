Boardman School Board sets plan to end current school year on good note

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman School Board met Wednesday evening in a special session to talk about remote learning, summer school, commencement and how to safely throw a prom.

The Boardman Local School District is ready to end the current school year in a more normal fashion this year as compared to last year.

First, for the most part, Wednesdays will still be remote for the rest of the year.

“We will recommend that for the fourth nine weeks. The board has blessed that plan moving forward. The only caveat is that the first week of the nine weeks and the last week of the school year we will not have a remote Wednesday,” said Boardman Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton.

Prom is on the schedule for now but it may look different than in past years.

“Right now, the rules are masks and six feet apart. I know that may be a concern for students. It’s a concern for us and we’re trying to work through that to see how a prom… how we can build a prom that kids will enjoy,” Saxton said.

All the details haven’t been set down yet, but commencement will most likely be held outdoors.

“We want to take some of the things that the families and the seniors really like and incorporate that into commencement for this year along with the guidelines of the Ohio Health Department,” Saxton said.

The school board is also prepared to help students who may have fallen behind this year.

“We’re going to make it available to more students, so we’re going to provide more support. We’re really working to beef up what we do with summer school,” said Jared Cardillo, director of instruction for the school system.

The board is making plans to create an online learning academy for the students who preferred learning remotely.

“We know that remote instruction will look different next year. It’s not going to look like it did this year. We are exploring every possible option,” Cardillo said.