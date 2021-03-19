Boardman Rotary Club holding drive-thru pancake fest over the weekend

All the money raised will go back to the Boardman Rotary Club to help others in need

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Grab your maple syrup and get moving to Boardman Park!

The Boardman Rotary Club will be able to hold their pancake festival this year, a little differently though. It will be a drive-thru in Boardman Park.

Even though they do expect fewer people to come, they are still hoping for a good crowd.

Tickets for the event cost $5 and all the money will go back to the Boardman Rotary Club to help others in need.

“Then we’re going to support local communities and local children charities that we have continued to do even through the entire pandemic, giving out over $50,000,” said Josh Aikens, with the Boardman Rotary Club.

The pancakes will be flipped and ready to pick up from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. this weekend and next weekend.