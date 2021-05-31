Boardman residents gather to honor Valley’s veterans

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Residents of Boardman showed up this year with a Memorial Day service to remember our Valley’s veterans.

The Boardman Kiwanis Club decided not to hold a parade, but did gather this morning at Boardman Park for the 117th annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

They honored those who have served, are serving and those who have the ultimate sacrifice.

Guest speaker was Gold Star father Donald Clark whose son, Donald, died in military service in Iraq in 2008.

“Because great Americans, with qualities like duty … honor, courage, service above self and engaging in missions despite knowing the possible outcomes … they give you the freedoms to make these choices,” said Mark Luke, a member of the Boardman Kiwanis Club.

The Boardman High School Wind Ensemble provided music for the service.