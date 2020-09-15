Boardman police report finding drug items during search of home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police said they found white powder and multiple drug abuse instruments during the search of a house on Afton Avenue.

After obtaining a warrant, police searched a house in the 900 block of Afton Avenue on Friday, where they reported finding 44-year-old James Truman, Jr. inside.

Police reported finding several crack pipes, needles and unidentifiable substances on the floor and furniture of the house. The substances were sent in for testing.

Truman is charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

