Boardman police report finding drug items during search of home

Boardman News

James Bruce Truman, Jr. is charged with possessing drug abuse instruments

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police generic - Boardman Police Department

Credit: WKBN

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police said they found white powder and multiple drug abuse instruments during the search of a house on Afton Avenue.

After obtaining a warrant, police searched a house in the 900 block of Afton Avenue on Friday, where they reported finding 44-year-old James Truman, Jr. inside.

Police reported finding several crack pipes, needles and unidentifiable substances on the floor and furniture of the house. The substances were sent in for testing.

Truman is charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com