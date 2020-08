The restaurant at 1051 Boardman-Poland Road opened at noon with a live National Anthem

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mission BBQ finally had it’s grand opening Monday in Boardman.

The restaurant at 1051 Boardman-Poland Road opened at noon with a live National Anthem.

Dozens of people came out for the event, including a Honor Guard and Boardman police.

The restaurant has four locations in Ohio, the other closest being in Canton.