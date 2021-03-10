2 arrested on several charges following run for birth control in Boardman

The incident started when police questioned one of the suspects as he was leaving the Shell station on Market Street

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman are facing several charges after police say they found several drugs and a gun while on patrol.

According to a police report, officers stopped 29-year-old Andrew Howard as he was running from the Shell station on Market Street Tuesday night.

Officers say they stopped Howard thinking there may have been a theft, the report stated.

Howard told police he went into the store to buy condoms and cigar wraps and was running because he didn’t want his girlfriend, who was at the Town and Country motel, to get mad.

Officers say they searched Howard because he smelled heavily of marijuana, according to the report. They say they found several bags of marijuana and other bags of suspected drugs and pills, along with $123 in cash.

Police noted that Gray did not have any condoms or cigar wraps.

At the motel, officers came in contact with 19-year-old Ta’Brasia Gray, who answered the door in her underwear. Gray was told to get dressed, and as she walked to the bathroom, police noticed she was trying to conceal a gun between her legs, the report stated.

Gray and Howard were taken into custody but the arrest soon became more bizarre.

Police say Howard became limp, refused to speak and didn’t answer officers when they asked if he was OK. Howard was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was discharged without treatment and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Police say Gray became extremely combative and kicked and punched officers and refused to wear a mask in the holding area.

At one point, police say Gray repeatedly threatened officers, screaming, “I can’t wait to see your motherf****** ass on the streets, you f****** b****. I am going to smoke your f****** ass,” the report said.

Howard was booked in the jail on charges of drug trafficking, possession of drugs, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Gray is facing charges of assault on a police officer, intimidation of a police officer, retaliation of a public official, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.