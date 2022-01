BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was hurt in a 2-vehicle crash in Boardman Thursday.

It happened just after 12 p.m. in front of Meijer on Route 224.

Two vehicles collided causing one to end up in a ditch right in front of the Huntington Place Plaza.

Ohio State Patrol and Boardman police responded.

No one was seriously injured, but one person was taken to the hospital to get checked.