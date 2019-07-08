Boardman YMCA alerts members of all pools closing Monday

They said everyone will be notified when the pools reopen.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An alert was issued by the Davis Family YMCA on Sunday, stating that all pools at the Boardman facility would be closed on Monday.

They released the notification on their YMCA of Youngstown app. In the message, YMCA said the pools would be closed for precautionary water testing to ensure continued safety of members.

This is the facility located on McClurg Road.

At this point, there was no information released regarding why the water is being tested.