(WJET) – As the NFL Playoffs kick off, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the playoffs as division champions.

They are set to host the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card game on Sunday night.

Hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski preview the match and recap the Week 17 matchup against, again, the Cleveland Browns!

