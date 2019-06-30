Benefit, bocce tournament held in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown residents gathered at a restaurant on Midlothian Boulevard to help raise awareness and money for a rare genetic disorder.
The Second Annual Rolling for Kensley bocce tournament was held Sunday.
The benefit raises money for CdLS — also known as Cornelia de Lange Syndrome. It can cause a wide range of physical cognitive and medical challenges.
There will be live music starting at 12 p.m., a bocce tournament and a dinner.
